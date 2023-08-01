Claim to Fame season 2: Is JR related to DaBaby?

As we get closer to the end of Claim to Fame season 2, more questions are emerging. Take this: Is JR related to DaBaby?

For most of the season, you gotta give this guy credit for finding a way to ensure that he keeps his identity under wraps. No one has been able to guess it! Ultimately, though, there are guesses starting to come out — and Karsyn is the one who threw out DaBaby. Given the jerseys and all of the babies on the clue walls, we understand why she would go down this road.

Now, it is worth noting that JR is related to a musician — however, we don’t think that it is actually DaBaby. Most of the evidence out there suggests instead that he is tied to Lil Nas X. He’s another big icon in the music world!

For those wondering, JR is aware about the DaBaby guess and with that in mind, he’s intentionally trying to confuse people more. We give him credit for playing the game and doing it hard, given that this is what everyone on this show should be trying to do all of the time! He is intentionally telling stories to point some people in different directions.

What is also so effective about where he sits right now is that mostly, he’s still somewhat under the radar. We’re at an interesting point in the game where nobody seemed altogether certain on anyone else entering the challenge.

Do you think that JR is related to DaBaby on Claim to Fame season 2?

