The Afterparty season 2 episode 5: The story we need

The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 is going to be coming to Apple TV+ tomorrow night, so what are you going to see?

Well, for starters, we should remind you that Sebastian is going to be the focus of this upcoming installment and it certainly feels as though there is a lot to explore coming up with him. He was Edgar’s partner, but shortly before his death, it looked like Edgar was ready to cut him out. This is an interesting situation that does raise some other questions as to whether Sebastian had a motive.

Yet, here is where things get really interesting: Could we actually get an Edgar story this season? You can argue that the answer here is no, given that he’s the victim and that would give away the rest of the season. However, remember that he was poisoned and by virtue of that, it is possible that he did not actually see who killed him. Does that not raise the possibility of a few other twists and turns? You could see things from his vantage point without actually learning the murderer.

The thing that would be valuable in this is mostly understand what his intentions were when it comes to the future of his company, his feelings towards Grace, or even how he felt ahead of the wedding. Also, it would enable us to continue to get some unpredictable stories this season.

After all, remember this

There were some episodes in season 1 of The Afterparty that also focused on unexpected subjects. This wouldn’t be some situation that felt totally out of left field for this show, based on some of what we’ve seen so far. (We still think that Zoe and Grace’s father is the lead suspect, at least for the time being.)

