The Afterparty season 2 episode 5: Who killed Edgar? Top suspect

We already know that The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 is coming to Apple TV+ in just a matter of days, and the focus of that story will be on Sebastian. For the sake of this article, though, we want to look a little bit further into the future as we dive into the subject at the heart of the story.

Who actually is the top suspect in the death of Edgar? We understand that at this point, it is easy to argue that it is the aforementioned business partner. We know that Sebastian had just been effectively removed from his position and killing Edgar could enable him to move forward as though nothing happened. There is a pretty strong motive for him to want to go through with this.

However, we also aren’t going to sit here and say that this is the only possibility that makes sense; as a matter of fact, Sebastian is not even sitting at the top of our suspect board right now!

So who are we considering first and foremost instead? This is where our personal attention diverts more to someone in Feng, Zoe’s father played by Ken Jeong. We know that characters played by the Community alum have a tendency to be zany and over-the-top, and there are some elements of this character that fit that bill. However, there are also some things that are rather off about him. Who puts so much emphasis in their food-truck business the weekend of their daughter’s wedding? Also, why was he so fine to screw around with Sebastian’s business call? We do think that he loves both Zoe and Grace very much, but did he really think that Edgar was the wrong match?

Or, did he learn that Edgar was going to do something terrible that would hurt Grace dearly, and he wanted to put a stop to it in advance? Maybe he figured out something similar to Travis and sprung into action. He also may know that Sebastian was shady, as well, and wanted to tamper with him after the fact.

One of the things about Feng is that on paper, he comes across as unassuming … and that is exactly what ends up making him a threat. This is exactly the sort of person you should be wary of in this situation.

