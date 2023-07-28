The Afterparty season 2 episode 5: Did Sebastian kill Edgar?

As we prepare to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+ on Tuesday night, the focus is clearly shifting to Sebastian. He is a fascinating character in that he’s not family and yet, he may be considered that by some. He and Edgar had such an extensive history, and he also was his business partner at the same exact time.

So could he really be the person who murdered the guy at his own wedding? There is a significant motive for it, as uncovered in episode 4. The question at this point is whether it is too obvious or not.

The reason why Sebastian would want to do this at present is quite simple: He knew that Edgar was forcing him out, and if he timed the murder right, he could do it before anyone knew of this. It is one of the reasons why he is conducting business after the fact as those the two are partners, and why he asked Zoe’s father for help. (There is still something rather strange about how he blatantly sabotaged that call, no?)

Anyhow, all of the evidence now points towards Sebastian, but if he was the killer, didn’t he feel like there’s a chance all of this would come to the surface? Maybe, but one of the reasons why he may be trying to do all of this business so soon after Edgar’s death is because he wants to take some money and high-tail it out of town. He has the clearest motive out of anyone to go through with the murder, and he also probably thinks that he is suave and charming enough to get away with all of this. This is clearly a guy not thinking very far ahead, either, so the decision to kill him could have been rather impulsive.

For now, we tend to think Edgar’s killer is going to be a bit more unpredictable than this … but it’s certainly possible that this is to intentionally throw us off.

Do you think Sebastian killed Edgar on The Afterparty season 2?

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

