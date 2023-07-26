The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The story of Sebastian

Next week on Apple TV+, we are going to have a chance to dive head-first into The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 — so what will the focus be?

Following this week’s Hannah-centric episode, of course we anticipated that we would get something totally different. So what is that going to be? Well, prepare for a deep dive into Sebastian’s world.

For a few more details all about what lies ahead here, and the style that you are going to see for the next big story, go ahead and check out the full The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 synopsis:

When Edgar’s business partner opens up about their complicated history, it plays like a sense and suspenseful heist movie.

If there is one initial critique that we have for this episode, it’s this: Is it almost too obvious that this would be the style for his story. This is someone who clearly fashions himself to be some sort of super-suave and sophisticated person, and of course he’d love to be a James Bond sort of figure.

Our hope is that through this whole story, we actually learn that this guy is very much not what he seems and that in actuality, we’re looking at someone here who is more or less a fraud. Would that surprise anyone out there? Well, it certainly wouldn’t shock us, since that’s an ironic twist on what we often get with characters like this.

Just remember this as we enter this particular story: Nothing is what it seems with these characters! They all hold their secrets and with that in mind, they are going to try and hide them from Danner and Aniq. Of course, there will probably also be a major twist or turn here at the end of the story … after all, there is a good bit of the mystery here to come here.

What do you most want to see moving into The Afterparty season 2 episode 5 on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







