Claim to Fame season 2: Is Gabriel related to Julius Peppers?

Is Gabriel related to Julius Peppers on Claim to Fame season 2? This is the subject of the latest sneak preview, but what does it mean?

Well, let’s just say that thanks to a new, interrogation-themed challenge, there are going to be more questions about this than ever. We know that he himself has been trying to make people believe that he is the relative of an athlete, and he’s also been able to use at least some of the clues that are being shown to his advantage.

In the sneak peek over here, JR is actually the one who suggests that Gabriel is related to the NFL star Peppers, and it does seem like he’s got a good bit of evidence of this. The problem is rather simple: He’s wrong. Also, we’re not even sure that Peppers is a big enough celebrity to be used for this show. He’s a really good player, but we don’t think he is someone a super-casual football fan would know. He’s not on the level of an Aaron Donald, a Joe Burrow, or a Saquon Barkley when it comes to name recognition.

Ultimately, all signs point to Gabriel actually being related to Nick Cannon, but he’s done a really phenomenal job all season of keeping people away from the truth. It’s going to be harder and harder to do that as time goes on, but what he at least has going for him right now is that a lot of people just aren’t even close to that. He’s bought himself some time, and it seems like he’s even tried to strategize rather well for the interrogation that is coming up! We’ll just have to wait and see if he can really handle that or not.

Someone will be going home tonight; we will have a chance to learn more about that sooner rather than later.

