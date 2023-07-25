Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 promo: Is Monay in trouble?

As we prepare to check out Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6, is it fair to say that things are going to be more intense than ever?

Well, we do think that we are going to be set up for one of the most intense episodes that we’ve seen so far, at least if the promo for what lies ahead is any indication. It feels pretty darn clear that there are multiple different people who are all going to be facing even more danger thanks to the upcoming challenge, which could be a direct sort of interrogation. With that, Monay is going to realize that people are getting close to her celebrity relative. (Personally, we think that it’s JB Smoove after the Curb Your Enthusiasm reference.)

Is she about to be sent out in a Guess-Off? We still don’t think so unless there is some really big clue shared, and for one simple reason — why would anyone feel that confident? Nobody has even said the name “JB Smoove” on the show at all.

Instead, we wonder if Gabriel or Chris is going to outdo themselves here as it seems as though the two will make good on their decision to share clues with each other, realizing that information is power and this is a way for them to advance a little bit further in the game. Remember that Chris has Hugo’s clue, so the more information on that spreads, the more we think people could decide to uncover the truth about who Hugo really is.

So who is in the best spot right now?

Is it Olivia? We wonder only because she’s not really on anyone’s radar right now. Karsyn at least has it going for her that everyone seems to think she is related to Jeff Gordon, which isn’t the case. So long as they don’t guess another driver, she’ll be okay.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Claim to Fame, including more of what happened tonight

Who do you think we are going to see moving into Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







