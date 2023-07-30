Hijack season 1 episode 7: Why is it the end?

As some of you may be aware at this point, Hijack season 1 episode 7 is going to be the finale, and it is crazy that we’re almost at the end already. Doesn’t it feel like only yesterday that this show was coming on the air for the first time?

Well, we do recognize that this show is pretty short compared to a lot of other programming, whether it be on Apple TV+ or somewhere else. However, there is a certain method to the madness here…

First and foremost, remember that the entirety of Hijack is being told in real time, which means that there is a definite beginning, middle, and end to everything given that this is a seven-hour flight. This is not a show that wanted to complicate things by focusing on what happens after the fact on the ground. This was a very particular idea and premise, and we do think that on some level, that probably helped in getting the show made in the first place. It was an easy sell, and we also imagine that the short episode count allowed Idris Elba and the rest of the cast the time to also still work on other things.

If there is a season 2 (which is not confirmed), we’re not sure that we imagine that not too much will change when it comes to episode count. The question is whether or not the real-time component will stay the same.

After all, think about this — if they do another season, you can’t just put them on a plane again! Are there any other crises you can throw Sam Nelson into that are also this many hours long?

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Hijack season 1 episode 7 now, including who Amanda really is

What do you most want to see when it comes to Hijack season 1 episode 7?

How do you think the story is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







