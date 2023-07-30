Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6: Who is the most likely winner?

Tomorrow night on ABC you’re going to have a chance to see Claim to Fame season 2 episode 6 and with that, it’s high time to task a very important question. Who is the most likely winner at the end of all of this? Is there one?

Well, this is where things do tend to get rather interesting. You can argue that someone like Olivia is leading the pack just because nobody has really spent a lot of time trying to target her or figure her out. Meanwhile, there are some other people like Karsyn who could benefit from the fact that people think she’s related to Jeff Gordon as opposed to another racing icon in Dale Earnhardt Jr.

However, for the time being, we are still going to look in the direction here of Gabriel as the eventual winner. Why? He seems to be the most overall strategist the game! While people are starting to figure out now that he is not actually related to an athlete, he spent weeks throwing them down the wrong road. That makes it so that he has a little more leeway now than a lot of other people still left.

When you think about some other contenders, it’s easy to see that they could face trouble soon. Monay and Chris have played really good games, but we tend to think that if one person can figure out their clues, they are toast. The same goes for Karsyn at this point. We don’t think Olivia has gotten the screen time to make us think that she’s the winner, and the name Jimmy Carter has already been thrown out there with Hugo.

The most important thing, beyond just keeping your secret identity under wraps, in a show like this is being able to build great alliances and friendships. For the time being, it does seem as though Gabriel has done that.

