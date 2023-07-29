Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We recognize now that it’s been a solid three months since the last episode of the show aired.

Is there an end in sight for this? We wish that we could say with 100% confidence that there was … but we’re not that lucky. As a matter of fact, we don’t have clear answers to much of anything at this point! We are still waiting to learn what’s going to happen in regards to both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Saturday Night Live cannot go on without writers and actors, and we’ve seen a number of them speak out in solidarity since this particular strike began.

For those who need a quick recap of events here, SNL was one of the first shows to shut down amidst the strike due to the quick production that it has week in and week out. Writers across the board are working to better ensure their future, which includes trying to make sure that they don’t get eventually taken over by AI. Doesn’t that feel like a particularly worthy cause to a lot of you out there? Actors have since joined them. AI is a concern for them, but so are streaming residuals. There are a lot of goals that these people are trying to resolve for the betterment of their future.

All indications indicate that these strikes may still go on for months, which also means that the earliest we could see the sketch show back is October — but it could be later than that. Until we get resolution here, we also aren’t going to get much of anything when it comes to news on returning cast members, future hosts, or specific sketch ideas. This is going to be a long wait even still.

Yet, we continue to throw our support behind all actors and writers and wish them the best. Without them, we’d never have a fun show like this to enjoy at all!

What are you most hoping to see from Saturday Night Live when the series returns?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







