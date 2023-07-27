Is The Walking Dead: Dead City new this week on AMC, AMC+?

Is The Walking Dead: Dead City new this week on AMC and AMC+? Is there a lot to look forward to here as a whole?

Just like you would expect, there is a great deal to look forward to when it comes to the future of the Jeffrey Dean Morgan – Lauren Cohan series, but that does not mean that you are going to see it anytime soon.

With this in mind, let’s go ahead and share some of the bad news: There is no new episode of Dead City on the air tonight, and you could be waiting for at least a little while to see what is coming up. We do know that AMC has already renewed the show for more, so at the very least, that is not something that you have to worry about. Instead, you can just worry about Negan’s psyche given what The Dama is forcing him to do. He is in a place now where he may need to revive his own persona in order to unite the factions of New York City. If that doesn’t happen, there is a pretty dramatic consequence that could come Hershel’s way.

Also, is Maggie going to be able to save Negan from this fate? Nothing is altogether confirmed at present, but we can go ahead and say that she will do everything in her power to try and make that happen.

So how many episodes are we going to see moving into Dead City season 2?

Nothing has been confirmed as of yet, but we’re setting the bar at six for now. We should also note that due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, you are going to need to exercise some patience here — though we do think it will prove worth the wait!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

