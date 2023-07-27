Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9: Last until finale

As you get prepared to see Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 9 over on Paramount+, there are a couple of things to note.

So, where do we start? Well, first and foremost, originally this installment was not meant to air on the streaming service until next week! A lot of things changed, though, in the wake of us getting the Lower Decks crossover earlier than expected. It allowed for the rest of the schedule to be bumped up seven days, and that means that episode 9 is coming SO much sooner than planned.

One other thing worth noting here at present is that “Subspace Rhapsody” is the recently-announced musical episode of the show, which is going to feature both new music and a re-worked opening title sequence. It is crazy to think that despite its decades-long history on television, we have never seen an episode of the franchise do something like this! Suffice it to say, we are really curious to see what sort of story plays out as a result of this, and also just how fun it ends up being. We do think that this is going to be a celebration of much of the entire franchise in as much as it will be a part of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds individually.

Finally, here’s also a reminder that this is the final episode leading up to the finale. With that in mind, we certainly think that there is a chance this story builds up in some way to whatever you end up seeing there. We know already that there is going to be a third season but, at the same time, we could be waiting a really long time in order to see it. Just go ahead and remember that the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes are going to have a huge impact here.

(Let’s hope that all writers and actors are paid what they deserve, and soon!)

