Heels season 2 spoilers: Stephen Amell on Crystal’s role

As we do get ourselves prepared for the start of Heels season 2 on Friday, there is one huge change at the center of the DWL. Crystal is now the person with the belt and with that, a lot of ideas most likely change.

Remember that entering that ladder match at the South Georgia State Fair, she was never meant to win. Heck, she wasn’t even meant to wrestle. She effectively came in to stop the brawl between Jack and Ace and, beyond just that, ensure that there would be some sort of satisfying ending for the crowd.

Now, she finds herself in the position of unlikely budding star. The crowd likes her and with that, everything must adapt. Speaking to TVLine prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what Stephen Amell had to say:

“It wasn’t the plan, so you put yourself into a little bit of a corner … But the key in professional wrestling is you have to listen to your audience. Your audience is going to tell you where to go, and the [DWL] audience is telling them, ‘No, guys. We really like Crystal Tyler, so what are you going to do about that?’ and Jack listens.”

Of course, there is a learning curve here and within that, there’s also going to be a need to bring in some more female wrestlers. We’ll have to see where some of that goes over time, but it opens up a lot of possibilities! Just remember, though, that the life outside of the ring is as important as the life within it for a lot of these characters, and we don’t foresee that changing. This remains a big part of the core of what Heels really is as a show.

