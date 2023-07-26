The Afterparty season 2 episode 4: A huge Grace, Hannah twist

We knew that The Afterparty season 2 was going to deliver some big twists, but we absolutely did not expect the one with Hannah in episode 4.

We knew that Edgar’s sister wanted to stop the wedding going into this episode. However, there was no real sense as to why she wanted that. Was it jealousy? Sure, but not like you would have thought. As it turns out, Hannah and Grace were romantically intertwined for a long time leading up to the wedding, and Hannah fell in love with her along with her. She wanted to run away with her and for a good while, she tried to do almost everything she could to figure out a way to halt things.

So, obviously, we knew that this didn’t happen, and it is because she realized that Edgar loved her very much, and she didn’t want to be the person to come between that. She decided that she actually wanted to depart the country and spend a year at sea.

Based on the twee-indie story that Hannah told in this episode, it feels fairly clear that she did not kill Edgar … or did she? Well, as Danner pointed out, she actually didn’t do that much to prove that she was innocent — other than say that she didn’t kill her brother. We still believe her! The motive here is far too obvious, and she openly admitted to them that for a while, she did want to stop the wedding. We think that she did realize that Edgar was happy and wanted that for him in return to being so kind to her for a lot of her life.

Do we think she was more angry and heartbroken than we saw in this episode? Sure, but the story did point us towards another all-important character: Sebastian. This is someone who seemingly had been fired by Edgar and yet, no one knew. That allowed him to continue business as though he was very much still alive … but why did Grace’s father screw up that deal for him? Is he somehow a suspect in all this?

