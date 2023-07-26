Hijack season 1 episode 6 ending: Who is that woman?

We had a good feeling entering Hijack season 1 episode 6 that we were going to see something both intense and endlessly entertaining. However, we did not expect Sam to nearly be killed off again.

Over the course of this installment, things went from bad to worse on the plan, to the point that the hijackers themselves needed to find a way to get another dead body. This was another part of the plan, and when they got no volunteers, it became a matter of whoever opted to make a sound.

Luckily, there was a way to alter the course of things at the last-minute, and it was all thanks to Sam. Remember that Idris Elba is not John Luther on this show, and nor is he someone who excels in combat situations. He was able to tackle the hijacker before he directly shot someone, but that ended up leading to utter bedlam across the entirety of the plane. This was, by far, the most chaotic ending to any episode that we have seen so far this season. After all, what we saw in the closing minutes here was a woman take the gun and, with that, take matters in her own hands. She has taken over the cockpit and with that, we sure hope that she knows how to fly the plane.

So who is she, really? Was she undercover with some of the bad people as a contingency the whole time? Or, is she working for someone else? We do think she’s clearly got an agenda and she knew what was stashed in advance.

Basically, we are set up now for the craziest finale yet, and we have to hope that the finale can tie everything together!

Related – Be sure to get some other updates when it comes to Hijack, including more on what lies ahead

What did you think about some of the overall events of Hijack season 1 episode 6 overall?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







