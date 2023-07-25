Claim to Fame season 2: Is Monay related to JB Smoove?

On tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5, did we have a pretty enormous clue as to Monay’s celebrity relative? Is it JB Smoove?

Well, after winning the challenge tonight, Gabriel decided to honor a deal with Monay and pull her name. She felt like him having the information, in the end, was better than just about anyone else. The clue that Gabriel got suggested both Saturday Night Live and Curb Your Enthusiasm … and that narrowed things down considerably.

Just think about it like this — other than Larry David, there aren’t a lot of other people more associated with the aforementioned HBO show than Smoove. The big thing that Monay has going for her is that the show has a pretty cult-like following and not a lot of casual TV viewers will be aware of any of this. They may get thrown off more by the SNL clue. If Monay ever sees this clue, that’s something that she has to hope for.

The big danger that she is in right now is if Gabriel and Chris decide to trade information — who knows if Chris will be able to figure it out? For the time being, it feels like Gabriel has no clue who the relative is, as he is clearly not super-familiar with Curb as a show.

The good news for Monay

Because there is so much uncertainty around her identity, she really did not have to worry that much at all tonight. She was not going to be in danger of going, so now, she just has to sit back, relax, and hope that nobody is able to figure her out over the course of the weeks ahead. If she can do that, who knows? She could find a way to win the whole thing!

