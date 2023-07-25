Claim to Fame season 2: Is Olivia related to Carrot Top?

Is Olivia on Claim to Fame season 2 actually related to Carrot Top? This is a question that certainly was raised on tonight’s installment.

So is it actually the case? Well, there are reasons why people are starting to think like this. After all, there are some bunnies that have been referenced here and there, and that is making them think carrots … and then, of course, the iconic Las Vegas performer. The irony here is that some of the contestants are using the Vegas clues as evidence for her identity, and missing the fact that this is actually a clue to who Chris really is.

What we are getting at here is rather simple: Olivia is not related to Carrot Top. She’s actually done a really good job of keeping her identity under wraps on the show! Some of the clues online actually link her to Jenny McCarthy, and that would actually make a good bit more sense. It would explain some of the Jim Carrey references, as the two were previously romantically intertwined. Also, the bunny references are a reference to some of her modeling path.

If Olivia keeps playing her cards like this, though, the good news for her is that she’s not going to be in any danger of being found out soon. She can keep this act going and by virtue of that, have a really long life in this competition.

Just like you would imagine…

Olivia was safe at the end of the episode. The only people really in danger of being guessed tonight were Chris and Cole, mostly because nobody was sure about anyone else. Moving forward, she just needs to keep doing whatever she can to keep attention elsewhere. If she can do that, she will be okay!

Related – Go ahead to get some other updates on Claim to Fame, including what will be coming up next

Who do you think that Olivia is actually related to on Claim to Fame season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates down the road.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







