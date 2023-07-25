Claim to Fame season 2: Is Chris related to Jim Carrey?

At some point pretty early on in tonight’s Claim to Fame season 2 episode, it was suggested that Chris could be related to Jim Carrey. So, was that actually the case?

Before we really dive into this identity further, we should notice that there are some really hilarious things about this guess. For starters, Chris is not the only person who has been accused of being related to the actor / comedian. At the start of the season, Carly was the target of this before it was revealed she is related to Tom Hanks! A part of the reason for that is some of the obvious clues. Take, for starters, the mask on the clue wall, or the evidence that seems to be tied to Ace Ventura: Pet Detective.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s be realistic here … Chris is not related to Jim Carrey. The funniest thing right now is that it’s been clear to us as a viewer for a while that he is related to Donny Osmond. It’s actually one of the easier ones to guess! The “Puppy Love” clue is a huge one but beyond just that, the two actually look a good bit alike and that is pretty darn hard to ignore at this point.

Still, we have to give Chris credit for playing a pretty good game. Not only is he pretty smart, but at the same time, he’s also managed to steer attention away from him and also keep secrets better than almost everyone else in the game!

So what he safe tonight?

Well, there was an acknowledgement that he was a target … but in the end, we don’t think anyone wanted to take the risk of actually going at him and being wrong. He was safe, at least for now!

