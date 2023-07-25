Claim to Fame season 2: Is Cole related to Alicia Keys?

Is Cole on Claim to Fame season 2 related to Alicia Keys? This is something that has been suspected for a rather long time now, even though we haven’t seen a lot of it on-screen.

Prior to the elimination of Shayne last week, we had a chance to learn that she and Monay had been digging around into his identity for a while. We do have to say that some of the clues are really obnoxious that point in Keys’ direction. Take, for starters, the fact that there has been a piano and also some sheet music on the clue wall. Aren’t these pretty obvious? There also seem to be insinuations that the two look rather similar — which we can kind of see, but we wouldn’t assume that right away. Physical resemblances have tricked a number of people already.

In this case, though, is it true? In a word, yes. Cole is Alicia’s half-brother, and we’re sure that at some point, we’re going to hear a little more about their relationship. Will it be anytime soon? We knew entering the episode that he was in some pretty big danger. He did what he needed to do in order to survive, but there were some consequences that came along with that. If he was vulnerable going into the guess-off, there was a good chance he would get called out.

Well, Cole tried just about every trick that he could to get someone else to be targeted, but it just didn’t work. Karsyn ended up being the guesser, and she called him out at the end of the episode. There wasn’t a lot of drama here!

In the end, Cole couldn’t be upset to be sent out at this point, given that he played so aggressively the week before. We respect him for going out classy and doing his best.

