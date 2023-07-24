Only Murders in the Building season 3: Meryl Streep’s debut is…

Can you believe that we are almost two weeks away from the Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere? They have made us wait for such a long time; luckily, it’s almost over! New episodes are streaming on August 8, and there has been a lot of exciting publicity and teases about what lies aheady.

In the end, we recognize that there is one person at the center of a lot of the press at present, and it is none other than Meryl Streep. She has a huge role to play as a theater performer who may or may not be connected to the death of Ben. She is absolutely the sort of person we want to see a lot of, and this all boils down to the following question: When are we first going to have a chance to see her? Luckily, we have an indication that the producers aren’t going to make us wait that long at all.

We have noted in the past that Meryl will have a major presence throughout season 3, and this is not going to be some sort of role where she pops in, says hello, and then pops back out. (In other words, this is not Amy Schumer from last season.)

The thing that, perhaps, we’re the most curious about is how Streep fits into the overall world of this show, including her relationship with the core trio of Oliver, Charles, and Mabel. We’re sure that she loved being able to play around in this world and have a little fun. One thing that we certainly can say from her entire filmography is that Streep loves to take chances, and she can jump across genres with no real problem at all.

