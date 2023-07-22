Only Murders in the Building season 3: A Paul Rudd tease

There are so many reasons to be excited about Only Murders in the Building season 3 leading up to its premiere on August 8. Why not spend a moment discussing Paul Rudd?

After all, the comedic icon is going to be coming on board the Hulu series in a particularly notable role this time around — do you want to know more all about his character of Ben? We know from the season 2 finale that he was a part of Oliver’s play, but also was not exactly liked by everyone — most notably Charles. He issued a pretty harsh warning to Ben to “stay away from her” (whoever “her” is) and soon after, Ben died. He is the victim at the heart of the story.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Moving into the new season, the show has issued a number of character posters, and the one for Rudd (see here) contains a pretty fun reference in “he had it coming.” This is of course a nod to Chicago, but it does also make us wonder a little bit further how many enemies Ben really had. Charles couldn’t have been the only one, right? This could be a part of the mystery coming up — not only was Ben poisoned (a crime that comes with its own challenges), but there may have been a number of people who wanted him gone.

If there is one person we can probably clear right now, it’s probably Oliver given that Ben’s death completely derailed one of the most important nights in his career. (Or, did it? You can argue that Oliver knew his production was bad and he wanted to drum up headlines another way, but that’s about as ridiculous a conspiracy as you’re going to find.)

Related – Check out some other news now on Only Murders in the Building, including what else you can expect in the premiere

What do you most want to see entering Only Murders in the Building season 3 on Hulu?

How do you think Paul Rudd will factor into the story? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







