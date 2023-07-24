Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? A season 2 update

Is Claim to Fame new tonight on ABC? If you end up being confused at some point tonight, let’s just say that we more than understand.

Why? Well, for the entirety of the season so far we have seen the reality competition show start off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. However, moving forward you are going to see things be a little bit different. The next installment of Claim to Fame is actually going to be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, but it will still be on the air tonight. Not only that, but you’re going to have a really exciting hour following the elimination of Shayne! Cole put himself out there to take her out of the game and yet, it ended up being the right move regardless of however risky that it was. He ensured that he had a chance to stick around moving forward and beyond just that, he was able to take out a strategic threat.

So where are things going from here tonight? If you haven’t read the latest Claim to Fame synopsis yet, we suggest that you do so below:

After a shocking elimination, one competitor has a target on their back. A supersized game of telephone puts the contestants’ communication skills to the test as they recite and decode limericks. Plus, new, helpful clues are found on the Clue Wall.

On paper, we do think that Cole is going to find himself a target throughout a lot of this episode. With that being said, though, we have seen people battle through some pretty difficult positions before. Isn’t it fair to say that he could do the same thing here? We tend to think so.

What can you expect to see over the course of Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5?

