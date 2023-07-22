Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5: Why Kevin Jonas ‘leaves’

We know that there is a ton to be excited about on Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 on ABC, both when it comes to guesses and comedy.

For the time being, though, we want to focus in on one part of the show that gets somewhat underrated: How good Kevin and Franklin Jonas are at this job. Hosting a reality competition can be rather hard, but they have such natural chemistry (they should — they’re related), and seem to understand the tone of the show really well. They recognize that this is meant to be lighthearted, but there also still needs to be structure and rules.

So what happens to cause one of them to leave in the middle of a competition? You can see more of this in a sneak peek over on Twitter, and there’s something pretty funny about seeing Kevin take off right in the middle of a challenge via helicopter.

The reason behind Kevin’s impromptu exit is actually rather simple: It seems as though the Jonas Brothers had a show in Las Vegas, and the contestants took way longer to figure out the challenge than expected. That left Franklin to tell the group that they took so long on this that Kevin had to leave — which everyone found to be pretty hilarious.

In the end, we tend to think that the people taking part are also aware that this is a really silly show. At the same time, they know that there are legitimate stakes and they all want to win. It’s one of the reasons why Cole opted to eliminate Shayne on this past episode — even though the two were close, he wanted to stay in the competition.

Related – Check out some more news on Claim to Fame, including a preview for what’s next

What do you think we are going to see on Claim to Fame season 2 episode 5 when it arrives on ABC?

Do you think that Kevin and Franklin Jonas are underrated hosts? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







