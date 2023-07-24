Special Ops: Lioness season 1: The Cruz, Joe dynamic

We are just a couple of episodes into Special Ops: Lioness season 1 and yet, we have a good sense of what the series should look like. This is a relationship-based action and espionage drama, and you have both international and personal stakes at the same time.

Who stands out right away? Well, Laysla De Oliveira’s character of Joe feels more like the entry point to this story, and the person whose eyes you are viewing the rest of the world through. That is at least how we see it now, and as we understand the Lioness program more, she probably will do the same.

We’ve already seen some of the relationship play out between Cruz and her higher-up in Joe, so how is that going to continue to develop? Speaking to TV Insider prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is what De Oliveira had to say:

I love Cruz and Joe’s relationship. Taylor Sheridan wrote that so brilliantly. What I love about it is that because Cruz comes from a tough background, she doesn’t respond to Joe, who is her boss, in a way that somebody in her position would normally respond. Cruz is very, very hotheaded, and it was really fun to play that. When you bring Nicole Kidman in, who is a CIA supervisor and also oversees the Lioness program, I love that we have three generations of alpha powerhouse females, and their relationship with each other is so great to watch.

Because you are talking about three strong-willed characters, doesn’t it also feel rather inevitable that you are going to see them clash? All things considered, it would be weird if that didn’t happen! What will likely bind them together is that they all have common enemies and people that they are taking on. We tend to think that when the dust settles, they will remember that the most.

