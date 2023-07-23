Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 3 air date: What’s next?

Following the two-part premiere on Paramount+ today, do you want to get a Special Ops: Lioness season 1 episode 3 air date? What about a better sense of what lies ahead? Well, on either front here, we are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, let’s start off here by noting that there are two episodes available today. We’re not sure that this has gotten enough attention, but the streaming service wants you to dive head-first into Taylor Sheridan’s latest creation. It can help fill the action void with Jack Ryan now done, and with the next season of SEAL Team still several months away.

Season 1 episode 3 of Special Ops: Lioness is going to start streaming on episode 3 and, unfortunately, the streamer hasn’t shared a lot of details about what lies ahead just yet. Nonetheless, we do think that you can make a fair estimation of what lies ahead. This is a show about taking out threats in as quiet a matter as possible, while also trying to balance what else is out there in your personal life. It isn’t some big shock that there is a great cast at the center of the project, and that includes someone who we’d like to consider a limited series master in Nicole Kidman.

We do personally think that the show is going to generate some attention and viewership, but how much is it going to be hurt by what is going on with the SAG-AFTRA strike? That’s something we wish we had some sort of clear answer to at the moment. Promotion for the show has been more muted because of that, and Sheridan / the writers cannot do press because of the WGA press. (We already know that Sheridan is somewhat publicity-shy to begin with, but this accentuates some of that further.)

We would just say at this point to be prepared for both some explosive action and assorted surprises.

