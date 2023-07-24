The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: Negan’s Dama problem

Now that we are looking towards The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 on AMC, let’s ask the big question — what can Negan really do from here? This character has been in some tough spots before, but this? Well, it’s not something that he saw coming.

For those who want a quick reminder, Negan voluntarily turned himself over to the Croat in the finale, prior to the reveal that this was always the plan by Maggie to ensure that she could get Hershel back. The Croat then brought Negan to the Dama, who wants to use him to become the de-facto unifier of much of the city. Oh, and she wants to bring back the old Negan to make it happen — which is the last thing he wants.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, Jeffrey Dean Morgan indicated that his character is in a really hard spot moving forward, and certainly not one he predicted:

“Yeah, she’s got Negan … She’s a bit of a chess player and I don’t think Negan was prepared for her. I think he was prepared for Željko’s character and knows at least who he is and what he’s going to bring to the table, so can anticipate that. But he did not anticipate what the Dama is bringing to the table. And so I think that what Negan is seeing — and you can see the wheels turning — I don’t think he sees a way out right now.

“[However, any] time he can get put into a corner, fun things are going to happen. And so now we leave off here with Negan in a corner and we’ll get to tell the story of him trying to get out of it. Because he’s in a bad position right now, and he knows it. That’s a rare position for him, other than when he was in jail for, you know, 10 years in Alexandria.”

One of the big things we wonder about right now is rather simple: If Negan rises to power and controls the city, can’t he just take out the Dama? He may think about it, but that doesn’t mean that this is what he will do. We tend to think that he will try to look at all scenarios, and if Maggie makes her way back to the city, she might help him as a means of getting past all of this.

