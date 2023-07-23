DI Ray season 1 episode 4 spoilers: The big finale

We know that DI Ray season 1 episode 4 is coming to PBS next week, and it feels easy to call it critical to the story. How can it not be when it is the finale? Whatever happens here could be shocking, dramatic, and also integral to whatever happens next with Rachita.

Before we go any further here, this is where we remind you that there is already a season 2 ordered for the show. With that in mind, you cannot view anything that lies ahead here as the end! It’s instead going to be some sort of fascinating stepping stone, and we are curious to learn already precisely where things could lead.

To get a few more details right now, go ahead and check out the full DI Ray season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Rachita makes a shocking discovery which has a huge impact on both her investigation and her personal life.

Do we wish this season was a little bit longer? Absolutely, but one of the things that we do know about British dramas in general is that they are going to make the most of the time that they have. This means that you are going to see a lot of interesting stories that take chances and don’t have a lot of filler. We’ve seen from the start with DI Ray that Rachita has been played in a really tough situation. We unfortunately don’t think it is going to be getting any easier either in this finale or after the fact, but we are still excited to see how she takes a lot of these challenges on. Isn’t there some great potential here for topical stories, ones that are different from any other police drama that is out there?

The only question that remains to us here is whether or not every loose end is tied up in the closing minutes of this episode. Or, if the producers decide to leave us hanging to explore something more moving into a season 2.

What do you most want to see moving into DI Ray season 1 episode 4?

