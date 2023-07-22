Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 8 air date

Given that Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 7 is streaming early on Paramount+, where does that leave episode 8? We don’t blame anyone out there who is confused, as this entire situation can often be complicated.

Well, here is what we can at least say about the future. According to a report from Deadline, this episode (titled “Under the Cloak of War”) is going to be coming on Thursday, July 27, a good week earlier than expected. Because of episode 7’s early arrival, the rest of the season is getting bumped up a week.

Unfortunately, at the time of this writing we do not have a synopsis to share as for what lies ahead, but know that we’re going to see something that is thought-provoking and action-packed at the same time. It could also inch us closer to whatever the endgame is for this season. The good thing that we can say right now is that there is going to be a third season coming, and it is nice to not have to worry about that in advance. Instead, we can just sit back, relax, and enjoy what is directly in front of us. If there is some big-time cliffhanger, that is obviously not something that we will see until the finale.

(For those who do not know, production on the third season has been pushed back due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes — let’s all hope that the studios / streaming services pay these artists what they deserve. This franchise would be nothing without any of them.)

Because of the change in schedule, the finale for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 is now going to come on Thursday, August 10. At least we know there are other shows in the franchise to help ease the wait between seasons.

Related – Have you heard any news yet about the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds musical? Well, now is your chance…

What do you most want to see moving into Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 episode 8?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







