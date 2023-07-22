The Afterparty season 2 episode 4: Why is Hannah a suspect?

In a few days you are going to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+, and we know the focus here is on Hannah. There’s no denying that she could be an interesting character and yet, we still know very little about her.

For starters, why would she ever want to stop Edgar’s wedding? The two are siblings, after all! Even if she has some questions about Grace, she has to recognize that this is a really important time in his life.

Now, the synopsis for episode 4 indicates that Hannah’s motive could be tied to her own broken heart, and that leads to another important question here: Who broke it? Is that somewhat pertinent to what is going on here? We’re sure that we will hear in episode 4, but within this story, it could be rather hard to separate fact from fiction. She will tell her story in a style of a twee indie film, which is often characterized by a certain amount of quirky innocence. She may view herself as some sort of outsider who doesn’t know much of anything about this world, after having been adopted by Edgar’s family. She may also view herself as constantly unlucky in love. The twee style can have bittersweet undertones, but we don’t necessarily think that trying to stop a marriage is a part of it … unless it’s a part of her own hero’s journey.

Going into episode 4, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be too shocked if Hannah has more going on than she’s saying, but we don’t think that she is necessarily going to say within this episode. We just have to read into the little clues.

Also, we tend to think that another suspect will surface before this story is over…

Related – Be sure to score some other information about The Afterparty now, including what else you can expect to see

Where do you think things are going to go moving into The Afterparty season 2 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates that are coming down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







