The Afterparty season 2 episode 4: Is Travis really innocent?

As we do prepare for see The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, is Travis really in the clear? After hearing most of his story this past week, it may be fair to argue this. However, we are still not 100% sure on this as of yet.

Go ahead and remember this first and foremost: People lie on this show all the time. Grace likely made her love story with Edgar far more romantic than it was, and Travis clearly made himself out to be some sort of proper gumshoe. In the end, though, the truth may be a little bit more complicated.

One thing that was really glossed over a good bit in Travis’ story was his actual romantic history with Grace. He repeatedly said that he was over her and mostly was trying to look out for her by digging into Edgar, but do we really believe him? Also, his entire story made him appear to be completely unhinged … was that all an act? Would Grace have ever been super-into a guy who always was this far off-the-wall? We almost wish that she was in the room with Aniq and Danner to hear this story, since we could get a better sense of his true character.

Also, remember that love is a powerful motive and if he does still love his ex, getting rid of the guy out to marry her is something he could convince himself is right. Maybe this is why he actually believes some of the story he told, but he left out the part where he killed him to ensure that he could not flee the country and leave her in a desperate, terrible state. A big chunk of the narrative may have been missing.

For now, we simply can’t rule this guy out, even if it feels relatively unlikely at present. After season 1, we’ve learned to take all of these suspects seriously.

