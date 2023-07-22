Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We know a ton of people have been waiting to see something more from the sketch show for months. Think about it like this — April was the last time we had a new episode! The final episodes in May were canceled by the writers’ strike, and this is the place that we have been ever since.

Unfortunately, we are here right now to say that there is nothing more in the world of SNL tonight, as the ongoing hiatus is set to continue for an unknown period of time. The WGA strike is still going on, and we don’t think that we have to tell you that without writers, there really is no show here! You need to have creative talent pushing things forward in whatever way that you possibly can. This show is reliant on it.

Of course, even if the WGA strike does end before Saturday Night Live’s typical return date in the fall (still unconfirmed), there is also the SAG-AFTRA strike to think about. This is a pretty unprecedented time where you have both unions fighting for good causes at the same time, and it is our hope that their unified efforts are going to be what eventually leads to some sort of deal here. There just isn’t a clear timetable on it.

What we will say is this: There are a lot of people out there suggesting that this strike will continue forward until we get around to October. If that happens, then the premiere for the next season of the sketch show will be later than usual. It may not be substantially so since it doesn’t take much time to prepare for a new episode, but this is something to prepare for nonetheless.

In the meantime, let’s just hope that the studios and networks come to their senses and pay everyone what they are earned.

What do you most want to see whenever Saturday Night Live does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates all about the future.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







