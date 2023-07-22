What We Do in the Shadows season 5: More Pride Parade tidbits

We are now two days removed from What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3, and we are ready to call it a classic. “Pride Parade” was hilarious, creative, and perhaps completely unhinged at times. (Take that mid-credits scene.) It also happened to be one where the cast had a lot of fun filming.

Why is this? Well, we tend to think that there are a couple of different reasons for that — you have the chance to do something totally different with almost the whole cast, but then also a big challenge for them to overcome in some frigid weather.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

In speaking on some of this to Den of Geek, here is what Nandor himself in Kayvan Novak had to say (prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) on the subject:

“We all get really hyper and hyperactive when it’s cold and have to film outside … There’s something about it that just energizes everyone. It’s cold, but it’s fun.”

Is it possible that the conditions gave everyone extra motivation to deliver the goods — and that goes along with the presence of more people on the set. Harvey Guillén (Guillermo) also added the following on the subject:

“We always get excited when we have scenes with a lot of background … Especially, this was a pride parade scene so everyone was in rainbow boas. We were shooting at night, which is fun because you don’t usually see a pride parade at night.”

Ultimately, “Pride Parade” was so successful because of its uniqueness, and then also the chance to have everyone in the same place at once. That allows for different character interactions! Also, some truly absurd writing and a surprisingly moving moment where Laszlo got to go the beach and actually experience sunshine for the first time in pretty much forever.

Related – Be sure to learn more about What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 4

Do you think What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 is an instant classic?

Let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







