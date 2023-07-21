What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Could Laszlo be cured?

As we start to progress further and further into What We Do in the Shadows season 5 on FX, we do think the subject of a cure could come up. Doesn’t the probability seem fairly high at this point?

Now, we should start off here by noting that for a good while, there was no real reason for the vampire comedy to focus on this subject all that much. After all, why would they all things considered? All of the vampires seem to be happy with where they are … or, are they?

Now, we have already referenced in the past that the only way to try and help Guillermo at this point in his current predicament would be to cure him, which we tend to think is not going to be all the easy. Yet, if he can’t fully become a vampire for whatever reason, why stay in this pseudo-suspended state?

This is where we get back to Laszlo. At the end of episode 3, we saw this character discover that Guillermo’s sweat, of all things, would allow him a chance to be in the sun. With that, he actually had a chance to visit the beach, where he did take part in some chicanery while also enjoying the sound of the water and the blue sky. It did make us wonder whether or not he, as well, could look for a cure at the end of the season. He has, here and there, enjoyed more human aspects of life. Take, for example, him as Jackie Daytona. It would certainly create more issues for Nadja, however, who does not seem all that interested in making something like this happen.

For now, we’re just considering it something to think about as this story progresses…

