The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale: Is Ginny leaving?

After the events of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale, is there a chance that Ginny could be leaving for good? It goes without saying, but there is obviously a good bit to think about here.

First and foremost, let’s just summarize some of what happened to the character within the finale. She finally reunited with Negan, and it came on the heels of her calling Maggie (at least in a non-verbal way) over her true plan regarding Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character. Negan knew that it wasn’t safe for her to be there … and that’s why he said a pretty brutal thing to convince her to leave.

Right when Ginny started to speak for the first time all season, Negan told her that he was responsible for her father’s death; not only that, but he watched out for mostly as a way to ease his guilt and fulfill what he felt was an obligation. It wasn’t because he cared about her. This may not be true, but he needed to say something to get her out of there.

So does this mean that Ginny is gone from this world? Hardly. For starters, she could still be around Maggie, and we actually wonder if Lauren Cohan’s character would even tell her that Negan said whatever he had to in order to keep her safe. We do think that this character still has some sort of role, especially since it’s not as though The Walking Dead: Dead City has some sort of particularly enormous cast in the first place. There are not a lot of people inhabiting the show’s version of Manhattan, at least in terms of people we see full-time. We know that she was a polarizing character in season 1, but there may now be more to her story.

Do you think that we could be seeing more of Ginny following The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

