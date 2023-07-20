Chicago Fire season 12 premiere date delayed; when is it now?

For everyone out there who was holding out any hope that Chicago Fire season 12 would still be airing this fall on NBC, we have some bad news.

Yesterday, the folks at the network officially laid out the schedule for the first part of the 2023-24 season, and it is clear that they are no longer expecting that any of the One Chicago / Law & Order franchise will be ready in time. Earlier this year the firefighter drama was still placed on the fall schedule, clearly in the hope that the writers’ strike would be resolved in time for at least some episodes to air. Unfortunately, since that point things have already gotten worse. Both the WGA and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA are now striking, and we’re not getting the sense that the networks and studios want to come back to the table.

Because of all of this, Chicago Fire is now looking, at the earliest, at a return in either January or February. Why can’t so many of these creative talents be paid what they deserve? We wish we had a good answer.

So while you wait for resolution on the strikes, the best thing that you can do is give as much support to the actors and writers as possible — and remember that they all do want to be back at work. Because of this situation, we are now looking at a situation where a 13-15 episode season is the best-case scenario, provided that there is not some sort of last-second miracle.

Is there still a chance that Chicago Fire could tell a lot of story within a short period of time there? Absolutely, but that is not going to stop us from wanting so much more than what we are ultimately going to receive here.

