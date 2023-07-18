The Golden Bachelor spoilers: When will we meet the women?

Now that we know that Gerry Turner is the lead for ABC’s upcoming The Golden Bachelor, let’s get into another question. When are we going to have a chance to meet some of the women?

It goes without saying that at this point, there is probably more interest in meeting these women than some of the ones on any season in recent memory — and honestly, we understand why. Just think about it for a moment! We know that the lead is 71, so how old are some of the contestants going to be? What will their backstories be?

We do think that the producers are probably going to look hard for some sentimental stories here, largely due to the fact that viewers are probably looking for a super-romantic season even more so than the standard one. Nobody wants to see a bunch of seniors have their hearts shattered, right? It’s going to be a strange social experiment given that a lot of these people come from a totally different time and with that, could react to the idea of dating in this scenario differently. Curiosity will be a huge driving force for the show in the early going.

As great as it would be to meet the women now, that probably won’t be happening right away. Instead, we tend to think that ABC will want to save some announcements until we are closer to the premiere this fall … but who knows? They could also surprise us. Even if we don’t get the full biographies of the women taking part, could we at least get some names?

For the time being, let’s just cross our fingers that we have a field that is diverse, interesting, and all open to finding love with this guy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

