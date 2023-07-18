Claim to Fame season 2: Shayne is Eddie Murphy’s daughter

As we got to the end of tonight’s Claim to Fame episode, we knew that there was chaos. That was before the Shanye – Eddie Murphy reveal.

Basically, we knew entering the end of the episode that Karsyn was probably going to be the person called out, regardless of whether Cole or Hugo was the Guesser. This was mostly interesting because most of the house seemed to be suddenly convinced that Karsyn was related to NASCAR icon Jeff Gordon. The irony here is that this was wrong, and everyone was convinced of it otherwise. (Technically, they were close, but it didn’t matter at the end of the day.)

Cole was eventually named the Guesser — so did he target Karsyn, or go rogue and for the safe bet in Shayne? Everyone, after all, was confident that she was Eddie Murphy’s daughter. That was the move that Cole made, much to the shock of almost everyone in the entire house. So why do this? At the end of the day, it is about self-preservation more so than friendship within the game. Shayne obviously felt betrayed as she was eliminated and 100% revealed to be Eddie’s daughter. Cole explained after the fact that he was only about 90% sure that Karsyn was related to Jeff Gordon, and he did not want to take a gamble on something he wasn’t confident on.

While not everyone in the game may realize it, Cole 100% made the right decision. The big problem here is that no one moving forward trusts him anymore. He is going to have to figure out moving forward how to stick around, and that may not be easy. Also, it turns out that Shayne and Monay have already been working to figure out his identity for a good while now.

So now, things are going to be crazy in the game.

Related – Check out some other information when it comes to the next Claim to Fame episode

What did you think about Carson’s big move with Shayne on Claim to Fame season 2 tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates moving forward.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







