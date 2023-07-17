The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Will Jesse Palmer be the host?

Earlier today, the news was first announced that Gerry Turner will be the star of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor — and for the record, his name makes us think a lot of Parks and Recreation for obvious reasons. (Also hilarious is the fact that Gerry is from Indiana!) This show is coming on the air this fall, and production is going to be starting up soon.

For the sake of this article, though, we want to address things more behind the scenes for the 71-year old retired restauranteur’s season; namely, whether we’re going to see Jesse Palmer back once again as host. He has been a stable of the franchise for at least the past few seasons, and we tend to think he’s done a really good job. He has a lot of experience, he’s funny at times, but he is also empathetic in a way that Chris Harrison ever was.

Now, the only reason we even are talking about this question now is due to a random petition that Bachelor Nation star Ashley Iaconetti has set up to try and make former lead Ben Higgins the host, which seems totally random beyond the fact that these two do a podcast together. The petition does have more than 3,000 signatures, but we’ve got a good feeling it is going nowhere. After all, Jesse was already seen in a Good Morning America segment this morning talking about Gerry getting the lead; why replace him now?

The one thing that would be pretty funny at this point is the idea that Jesse will host this show on Mondays, only to then be on Bachelor in Paradise on Tuesdays. We suppose that all of this could be a little confusing for anyone out there who actually think that these shows are filmed in real-time. (They are not.)

We will admit that in general, we are more excited for The Golden Bachelor than we’ve been for any other version of the show in a while. This could be really fun!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

