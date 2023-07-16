The Golden Bachelor spoilers: Poster hints at new lead

We know that tomorrow, you are going to have a chance to meet the lead for ABC’s upcoming The Golden Bachelor spin-off. Is this exciting? Well, we know that this is a project that a lot of people have been excited about for a while and for good reason. This is a chance to see a different sort of love story and hopefully, one that feels endearing more so than just cheesy and over-the-top.

Let’s just put it this way: We don’t want to see a bunch of seniors getting their hearts smashed on television. What is fun with that?

Well, leading up to tomorrow’s reveal, we do have a few new teases for who this lead could be courtesy of a new poster. If you head over to Entertainment Weekly, you can see an older gentleman who still has a full head of hair … and does he have a hearing aid? It seems like that is the case.

While we know very little about this lead per se, at the same time we can estimate a few different things about him here. Take, for starters, that he’s probably lived a full life already. We’re sure that he will have some sort of backstory to get people invested in who he is almost right away! He will obviously be looking for love, and it’s a big risk to come on a show like this at this point in his life. Is he retired? Is he still looking for a career? These are some of the things that we are left to wonder about right now.

There is no premiere date as of yet for The Golden Bachelor, but our hope is that if we don’t learn about it tomorrow, we will in the weeks ahead.

Related – Get a preview for tomorrow’s The Bachelorette right now

Are you more excited now to see The Golden Bachelor premiere on ABC?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back here to get some other information that we know you won’t want to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







