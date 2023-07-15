SEAL Team season 7: The impact of SAG-AFTRA strike

As many of you may have heard this week, the wait for a SEAL Team season 7 could be even longer than expected. However, the process of this may not go just how you think.

Let us start off by noting that for the foreseeable future, all members of SAG-AFTRA are going to be on strike. This means that actors will no longer promote their past and present projects in the way that they once did. It is an important measure to ensure that every actor has a chance to live a fair wage; the vast majority of those in the profession are not some big-name star with millions in their bank account. Just like with the WGA strike, this is essential to better preserving the future of performers across the board.

So how does this ultimately alter things in regards to SEAL Team season 7? The show was already on hold due to the writers’ strike, and what we tend to think will happen now goes as follows. First and foremost, we anticipate that the studios and networks will reach a deal with the actors. That has been the prediction for months. After this, they will eventually circle back to the writers. This whole process could take months. The SAG-AFTRA strike is not directly delaying the show, since actors can’t film episodes without scripts. The time spent to negotiate new agreements will be what delays the Paramount+ show for the near future.

As we suggested, though, this is a critical time for the future of the industry. We understand the frustration behind a favorite show being off the air for a long time, but this is an important cause and it could set the tone for many other unions in the future. Just know for now that there is more of the military drama coming and hopefully, by the time it happens everyone across the board on this show and others are going to be valued and respected for their hard work.

At present, we tend to think that 2024 is the most likely scenario for season 7; we will share if that changes.

What do you most want to see on SEAL Team season 7, regardless of when it premieres?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other information coming very soon.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







