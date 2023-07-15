Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4: Who is Gabriel? Big clue

This weekend Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 is slated to arrive on ABC — so do you want a big clue in advance all about it?

Well, let’s start off here by noting that this is an episode where some things could be blown out in the open for a few different people, and Gabriel could very much be on that list. Or, at least we feel that way judging by the latest preview we’ve got of what lies ahead.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see more of what we’re talking about here as we learn that Gabriel wants to steer everyone away from a possible clue to his identity: A burger. Why does this matter to him? Well, he argues that his celebrity relative has an affiliation to Good Burger, the classic All That sketch turned feature film. We know already that his relative is not Kenan Thompson or Kel Mitchell, so who is it? This honestly isn’t that hard to figure out, at least for those of who who were children of the 1990’s.

While Nick Cannon did not burst onto the Nickelodeon scene at the same time as Kenan and Kel (he was a little bit later), he was still an All That cast member and did work with them. This feels like as obvious a clue as we’ve seen for any contestant this season. The good news for Gabriel, though, is that he continues to do a really good job keeping the truth about him under wraps. For a long time, he managed to deflect his true identity by making everyone think that he is actually related to an athlete. This at least brings them off the scent for long enough that he can buy himself more time, and there is something really smart about that.

If someone tries to guess Gabriel and misses, they go home! This puts him in a good position for at least the near future.

