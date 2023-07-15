Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to go head-first back into the world of the late-night institution?

We don’t think it would come as that much of a surprise for us to say that we want to see the show back as soon as it is humanly possible. Unfortunately, the problem at the moment here remains that there is no way for that to happen right now. We are in this spot where not only are the writers currently on strike, but so are all of the performers in SAG-AFTRA. Unless there is some significant headway made in negotiations over the next couple of months, we have a hard time thinking that SNL will come back in its typical premiere spot of late September or early October. We say this even knowing full well that the show can turn around episodes significantly faster than almost any other out there.

Now, we recognize that it is up fully to the studios and networks to make this happen. Actors and writers deserve their fair share, especially since so many of them receive far less in earnings than you would think. That is especially the case when you factor in some of the additional costs that come with the profession beyond just your salary. Sure, there are the big-name stars who are doing more than fine, but that’s only about 1% of the industry, if that.

Because of the SAG-AFTRA strike, don’t expect to see many performances from the Saturday Night Live cast out there in any capacity for a while. The best thing that we can do is lend our support to the people fighting for a better future.

Also, continue to cross our fingers that this show is back with some fantastic comedy, no matter when it happens.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Saturday Night Live moving forward, no matter when it comes back?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming very soon that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







