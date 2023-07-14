The Golden Bachelor spoilers: When will the lead be revealed?

Can you believe that we will actually be learning the lead of The Golden Bachelor in a short amount of time? In some ways, it is crazy to think about! This show has been in the works for an extremely long time, even around the start of the global health crisis. Yet, this fall is when it is finally going to be airing.

So while you do wait for that show to premiere, let’s go ahead and make the following clear: You are going to learn the identity of the lead in just a matter of days. In a new preview (watch here), ABC has revealed that on Monday, you will learn the identity of this new leading man. This is probably a really hard role to fill since you have to find someone who is not overly cynical about the process, and also someone women in this age range will be interested in dating.

The Golden Bachelor is going to be a really hard show to produce, mostly because these are most likely not people who are coming on here to be Instagram influencers for the next five or six years of their lives. Many of them have had established careers or are parents or even grandparents. There may be a lot of contestants hesitant to really open up to the camera. It is a totally different generation. It could be a more emotional and wholesome show because of all of this.

Of course, with all of this said we are still nervous about the idea of watching seniors get their heart broken. There is nothing about this that sounds fun.

There is no premiere date as of yet for the new series, but we have a feeling we will learn it in a short period of time. Go ahead and have your eyes peeled.

What are you the most interested in seeing right now when it comes to The Golden Bachelor?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

