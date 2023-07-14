What We Do in the Shadows season 5: Nandor, Guillermo’s future

If you are like us, then you understandably have a lot of questions following last night’s What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere. Take, for starters, what the future holds now for Nandor and Guillermo.

So what do we know now? Well, for starters, Nandor is completely unaware of the fact that Guillermo has transformed into a vampire — or, is attempting to. The problem he is running into here is rather simple in that he’s unable to fully turn! Why is that? Well, it is possible that he agreed to be Nandor’s familiar and because of that, he may be unable to transform when bitten by someone else. Or, it is possible that his Van Helsing lineage prohibits it from happening entirely.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, here is what Harvey Guillén had to say about what’s coming up for his character now, who is trying to hide this enormous secret:

“Guillermo is protecting Nandor by staying away and by not revealing his secret and at the same time making Nandor self-conscious about if this person no longer cares about them. So there are two different narratives happening at the same time, which is lovely.”

In the end, we have to wait and see where things go here, but we do think there is room to explore a lot of different dynamics at the end of the day here. Also, it is important to remember here that Laszlo is now also fully aware of Guillermo’s secret and as a result of that, will he actually hold on to that secret? Let’s just say that for us personally, we wouldn’t be altogether confident about anything at the moment. Secrets in the world of TV almost always come out…

