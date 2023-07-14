What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3: Is there a cure?

As we get ourselves prepared to check out What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 3 on FX next week, are we thinking more about a cure? Well, let’s just say that you better believe it!

First and foremost, we should say that we were absolutely not sitting around and thinking that over the course of this summer, we’d be thinking that we needed these vampires to figure out a way to undo anything. Yet, we are starting to wonder about this when it comes to Guillermo.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS videos!

Let’s put it like this — we already learned from episode 2 that there is no way to “become a vampire twice.” Terrible things happen. He can’t just go to Nandor and undergo the process after doing it with Derek. However, for whatever reason, what he’s already done has not quite stuck. Guillermo is in this strange sort of vampire purgatory where he has some of the abilities, but only on a partial level.

While it remains to be seen what the writers decide to do for this season, to us there is no denying that the cure would be a really fascinating story from start to finish. It’s a chance for them to mix things up and deliver a story that is really awesome and different from what we’ve seen in the past.

Also, and it goes without saying, but this would be an opportunity to really play into more of the absurd stuff that we really love to see with this show a lot of the time. All of these characters can be ridiculous, but they also have big hearts. This is what makes them special.

Related – Get more thoughts on the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere

Do you think that we could be seeing a vampire cure come into play on What We Do in the Shadows season 5?

Be sure to let us know right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming that we don’t want you missing.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







