Tom Brittney leaving Grantchester, role of Will Davenport

After the season 8 premiere of Grantchester, we were certainly concerned about the future of Tom Brittney as Will Davenport. Well, now the news of the actor’s departure has been confirmed.

While we are not seeing the end of the actor as the town’s resident vicar as of yet, the upcoming ninth season is going to be the final one for him. In a statement per TVLine, here is just some of what he had to say on the subject:

“I’ve had the most incredible time playing Will Davenport for the last five years … I got to solve crimes with my best friend, and work with the best cast and crew I could ever ask for. I’ll miss it more than anything. But it’s time for the baton to be passed, as it once was to me, and I’m so excited for Rishi to join the Grantchester family.”

Brittney is referring to the fact that Rishi Nair is going to be replacing him on the show moving forward, and will be playing a new character by the name of Alphy Kotteram. Does this mean that he and Geordie are going to work together now? there is a case to be made for that.

Some of our own suspicions about Brittney’s future were made clear when he appeared as a finalist for the role of Clark Kent / Superman for James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy. While he did not end up landing the part, him landing that role would have obviously meant that his time on this show was done. There are certainly still going to be other chances for him to land big parts, and his departure here signals that he is ready to expand his horizons and see what else is out there.

Meanwhile, there are still multiple episodes of season 9 still to come featuring him, beyond what is coming the rest of season 8. We’ll have to see how the show opts to make the transition here.

