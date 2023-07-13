Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Is Felipe Reyes dead?

Given that Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 was the penultimate one of the series, of course we expected people to die. This does not make what happened to Felipe Reyes any easier.

Close to the end of this installment, EZ and Angel’s father (played by the incredible Edward James Olmos) found himself seemingly taken out amidst an onslaught from the Sons, who were looking for Angel as a measure of revenge. They didn’t touch Maverick, but the man originally known as Ignacio Cortina was not so lucky.

Now, is he really gone? We realize that technically, we didn’t see who was in that body bag as it was taken out of the house; however, it is hard to really imagine that it would be anyone else. Just remember for a moment here that Felipe would have never willingly left his grandson alone, so this feels like the only possible outcome here. Also, if the Sons weren’t going to be able to take out Angel, eliminating someone else he cares about was a logical next move.

In general we do think that what happened to Felipe is going to light a spark in everyone, and also make EZ realize that any hope that he had of separating himself from this life may now be lost. This is all a ripple effect of things from the past several seasons — though really, his decision to take out Happy is tied directly to Happy killing his mother. This has always been the story at the heart of Mayans MC. With us being so close to the end, it is hard to venture away from it at this point.

Now, we just have to prepare for the aftermath — and due to all the secrets Felipe had, the ripple effects of this could be more vast than anyone realizes.

