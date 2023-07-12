What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere: A new vampire?

Are you ready for the What We Do in the Shadows season 5 premiere? In just over 24 hours, it will arrive over on FX!

Now it goes without saying that there is a lot to be super-excited about with the upcoming stories, but what will the focus be here? Well, we do think that we can go ahead and highlight Guillermo’s transformation for a moment here. Remember that at the end of season 4, he turned up to Derek with a lot of money, saying that he wanted to become a vampire. It is something that he’s wanted for the bulk of the series, but Nandor has refused to give it to him.

Make no mistake that the show is going to move rather quickly on the other side of that big ending. Based on what Harvey Guillén said to Screen Rant, we are going to see his character start to change:

The first day of shooting this season was the actual transformation process. So, we pick up where we left off last season, which was nice, because it made it feel like no time has gone by, and that was just like, “Okay, great, we’re doing it and taking that first baby step.” But then having, of course, all the things that follow, nothing can ever be simple for Guillermo, because if anything has proven of the last 13–14 years of servitude to his master, nothing is ever easy.

This is absolutely a chance for the show to explore some new grand, and of course, we’re happy about that! At the same time, though, we also hope that there are some opportunities moving forward for us to still see that human element to the show. We do think it is important, even if we only see it here and there.

