What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 2: A night out…

For those of you who are not familiar as of right now, What We Do in the Shadows season 5 episode 2 is going to air right after the premiere on Thursday night. Episode 1 is going to be set around the ball — so what is coming in episode 2?

Well, we should go ahead and note that there are some extremely funny moments coming, not that this will come as a big surprise to a lot of people out there. “A Night Out with the Guys” is the title for this second episode, and the synopsis below gives you a better sense of what lies ahead:

Nandor and Laszlo have a night out with Sean and his friends; Nadja discovers the source of her bad luck.

We should go ahead and note that this episode clearly has already the thing that we love the most about just about any What We Do in the Shadows episode — a chance to see some characters out amongst everyday society. Laszlo is quite possibly the most extra human being that has ever been created and as a result of that, he is someone who never quite knows how to have any sort of equilibrium when he is around ordinary people. Instead, he gets over-the-top and ridiculous at just about every turn, which is hilarious to us as a viewer, even though it probably does not make him the easiest person in the world to be around a lot of the time.

Let’s just say that the potential for comedy here is high, and we can only hope that this story as a whole lives up to some of the expectations that we already have for it in our head. Also, we are SO thrilled to have this show back on the air soon.

