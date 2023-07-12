Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW with season 7 episode 15?

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we going to have a chance to see something more when it comes to the Archie adaptation?

Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news now: We are, alas, in the midst of a short break here. The cast and crew will be back with more episodes on Wednesday, July 19, and this will kick this off on a trajectory that will bring us closer and closer to the series finale. Things are going to be emotional, but also nostalgic and full of some interesting stuff from start to finish.

So while you wait for what lies ahead here, why don’t share a few new details about the future? Just take a look at the attached synopses below…

Season 7 episode 15, “Miss Teen Riverdale” – AND THE WINNER IS… – It’s time for the town’s annual Miss Teen Riverdale pageant and Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camila Mendes), Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni (Vanessa Morgan) each have their own reasons for entering. However, when Alice (Madchen Amick) doesn’t allow Ethel (guest star Shannon Purser) to enter the pageant, the girls band together to make sure she has a fighting chance. KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Casey Cott, Charles Melton and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Michael Goi directed the episode written by Aaron Allen & Chrissy Maroon (#715). Original airdate 7/19/2023.

Season 7 episode 16, “Stag Party” – CURIOUS MINDS – Veronica (Camila Mendes) sets up a screening at the Babylonium after Julian (guest star Nicholas Barasch) gets his hands on a stag film and invites Archie (KJ Apa), Reggie (Charles Melton) and the guys over for a watch party. Betty (Lili Reinhart) unexpectedly reunites with Polly (guest star Tiera Skovbye) and learns about her sister’s new life in New York. Elsewhere, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) goes to war with Dr. Werthers (guest star Malcolm Stewart) over his censure of comic books. Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Rob Seidenglanz directed the episode written by Ryan Terrebonne (#716). Original airdate 7/26/2023.

Will there be some surprises? Well, let’s just say that this feels likely. That is in the DNA of this show and what we’ve seen time and time again over the years. It’s not what it was during the first few seasons, but change is very much at the core of what Riverdale is.

